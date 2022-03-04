11 foreign representatives to Taiwan attend Matsu Biennial

"The God of Water Flow" by artist Chen Fei-hao. (Matsu Biennial photo) "The God of Water Flow" by artist Chen Fei-hao. (Matsu Biennial photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ambassadors and representatives from 11 countries arrived in Taiwan’s outlying Lienchiang County to attend the inaugural Matsu Biennial, an art event running from Feb. 12 through April 10.

The event, co-organized by the Lienchiang County Government and The General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), features 39 pieces of artwork and three exhibitions created by 41 teams of artists. The artworks and exhibitions decorate historical military facilities and local architecture on the five islands of Matsu, highlighting the islands’ unique history, environment, and lifestyles.

The GACC said that foreign representatives and ambassadors in Taiwan responded enthusiastically to its invitation for them to join a three-day trip to experience the event. Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Jasmine Elise Huggins reportedly replied, “I can’t wait to go to Matsu for the Matsu Biennial!” while Omer Caspi, Israeli Representative said he was excited for the trip as he had heard much about Matsu.



"Chorous" by artist Chihhung Liu. (Matsu Biennial photo)

On Friday (March 4), the GACC shared on Facebook that 11 ambassadors and representatives, including those from Turkey, Argentina, Israel, Papua New Guinea, Nigeria, the Marshall Islands, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, South Korea, Mexico, and Somaliland, had arrived in Matsu.

“We thank the representatives for their enthusiasm, and for facilitating cultural exchange on the islands by bringing their own cultures,” wrote the GACC. “We look forward to participation in the Matsu Biennial by more artists from different countries, making the event even more flavorful.”

The inaugural Matsu Biennial is curated under the title “Island Brew” to convey stories “brewed” and “brewing” through time on the Matsu Islands. The event is divided into several themed projects: “Underground Matters,” “Returning to the Island,” “Listening to the Voices of the Island,” “Ecology and Habitat of Islands,” “The Tower of Winds,” “Islands in Evolution,” “Highlights of Contemporary Architecture in Matsu,” and “Translating and Regenerating the Military Heritage in Matsu.”



Ambassadors and representatives from 11 countries visit the Matsu Islands. (Facebook, GACC photo)