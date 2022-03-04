Alexa
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm

13 students killed after Russian forces fire on dorm at Kharkov State Academy of Culture

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/04 12:41
Damage to building at Kharkiv National University after heavy shelling from Russian forces. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese students and one Indian student were among 13 reportedly killed by heavy shelling of a college dorm in Kharkiv by Russian forces on Thursday (March 3).

Ukrainian media outlet Obozrevate reported that on Thursday evening Russian forces had fired on a dormitory at the Kharkov State Academy of Culture. An estimated 13 students were killed in the attack.

The news agency cited the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration as stating that among the dead are four Chinese students and one Indian student. Two of the Chinese victims have been identified as Jin Tianhao and Li Zhi.

Two Ukrainian students who perished were identified as Oleg Teplovy and Yegor Lundik. The deceased Indian student has been identified as Navin Shekharapa Gyanagudar, who had been attending Kharkiv National Medical University.

Six more students sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity and are in hospitals in the Kharkiv region. The exact number of dead and wounded from the attack is still being assessed.
