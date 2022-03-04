Foreign ministry refutes reports claiming Pompeo's visit strictly for business

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). (Taiwan Presidential Office photo). Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). (Taiwan Presidential Office photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (March 4) blasted media speculation that former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan is for business purposes.

MOFA said in a press release that Pompeo has made “outstanding contributions” to Taiwan-U.S. relations during his tenure and that the focus of his trip is to “understand the relevant policies and positions of the Taiwan government” and to interact with Taiwanese in order to deepen the understanding and friendship between the two countries.

His visit demonstrates his long-term firm support for Taiwan, the ministry said.

Additionally, MOFA said the government has always welcomed and encouraged foreigners to invest and cooperate with Taiwan in order to expand international business links and strengthen Taiwan's economy and trade. The ministry stressed that Pompeo is not accompanied by anyone from investment companies, and the government did not plan any investment dealings for his delegation.

Reports that “maliciously speculate” on the intention of Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan deliberately blur the truth and “attempt to vilify a staunch friend to Taiwan,” who has made important contributions to Taiwan-U.S. relations, MOFA said. “Such reports and comments are unfair.”