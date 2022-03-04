Turner out 2nd straight MLS game, qualifier status uncertain

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner runs to keep warm during the first half of the team's FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras, Wednesday, ... U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner runs to keep warm during the first half of the team's FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner warms up before the team's FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in St. Paul, ... U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner warms up before the team's FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Goalkeeper Matt Turner will miss New England's second straight Major League Soccer game, leaving his status unclear for the United States' final three World Cup qualifiers.

Turner did not appear in the Revolution’s MLS season opener at Portland due to an injury and probably will not dress Saturday in the home opener against Dallas.

“We don’t expect Matt to play this weekend,” coach Bruce Arena said Thursday, without identifying an injury.

WBZ reported Turner has a foot injury.

Turner, 27, agreed Feb. 11 to transfer to Arsenal this summer.

He has supplanted Manchester City’s Zack Steffen as the top U.S. goalkeeper in World Cup qualifying, starting eight of 11 matches.

Steffen has not played for Manchester City since Feb. 5 and has not dressed since Feb. 9 due to a back injury.

New York City's Sean Johnson and Chicago's Gabriel Slonina were the other goalkeepers on the roster for January World Cup qualifiers.

Ethan Horvath, who was on the September roster, had not played for Nottingham Forest since Sept. 15, then started at Preston North End on Feb. 22 and against Bristol City four days later due to Brice Samba’s red card against Stoke, which carried a three-game suspension.

The U.S. is at Mexico on March 24, hosts Panama three days later at Orlando, Florida, and closes World Cup qualifier on March 30 at Costa Rica.

The U.S. will be without midfielder Weston McKennie, who broke two bones in his left foot while playing for Juventus in a Champions League match at Villarreal on Feb. 22.

Midfielder Gio Reyna is uncertain after a leg injury while playing for Borussia Dortmund on Feb. 20 in his first club start in six months but said he is confident he will be healthy.

Defender Chris Richards has not played for Hoffenheim since injuring his right ankle in a World Cup qualifier at Canada on Jan. 30.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports