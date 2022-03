Visitors are silhouetted as they walk an illuminated stairs in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Visitors are silhouetted as they walk an illuminated stairs in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Indonesian Hindus wear face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus take part in a ritual ceremony "Tawur Agung Kesanga," or Great Purification C... Indonesian Hindus wear face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus take part in a ritual ceremony "Tawur Agung Kesanga," or Great Purification Ceremony, which is held to welcome Nyepi, the annual day of silence, during which Balinese Hindus welcome in the New Year Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Prambanan Temple, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

India's Ravindra Jadeja dives in an unsuccessful attempt to take a catch during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri L... India's Ravindra Jadeja dives in an unsuccessful attempt to take a catch during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala, India, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

People walk as traffic builds up as the government places the capital on the lowest rung of a five-step pandemic alert system on Tuesday, March 1, 202... People walk as traffic builds up as the government places the capital on the lowest rung of a five-step pandemic alert system on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Quezon city, Philippines. Traffic jams and outdoor crowds were back in the Philippine capital and 38 other cities and provinces Tuesday after officials allowed businesses and public transport, including shopping malls, movie houses and restaurants, to operate at full capacity as COVID-19 cases continued to drop with more vaccinations, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

People walks by the University of Santo Tomas Main Building lit with the colors of the Ukraine flag to show their solidarity for the people and church... People walks by the University of Santo Tomas Main Building lit with the colors of the Ukraine flag to show their solidarity for the people and church of Ukraine in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday Mar. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A Hindu holy man smokes marijuana during the Mahashivarati festival at Pashupatinath temple premises in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Duri... A Hindu holy man smokes marijuana during the Mahashivarati festival at Pashupatinath temple premises in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. During the festival this year authorities are expecting very large number of devotees at the temple that remained closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)

Earthquake survivors sleep inside a tent at a temporary shelter in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia, early Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The strong a... Earthquake survivors sleep inside a tent at a temporary shelter in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia, early Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The strong and shallow earthquake shook Sumatra on Friday, killing a number of people while causing panic on the island and in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. Writing on the tent is an acronym for National Disaster Mitigation Agency. (AP Photo/Ardhy Fernando)

A devotee with an ash cross marked on her forehead prays at the Redemptorist Church during Ash Wednesday rites, March 2, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. ... A devotee with an ash cross marked on her forehead prays at the Redemptorist Church during Ash Wednesday rites, March 2, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Millions of Filipinos trooped to churches and had their forehead marked with an ash cross in observance of Ash Wednesday after a two-year ban on the lenten tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascensio... Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Student activists are restrained by police as they tried to march during a protest against Russian invasion on Ukraine, in New Delhi, India, Saturday,... Student activists are restrained by police as they tried to march during a protest against Russian invasion on Ukraine, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. India on Friday regretted countries giving up the path of diplomacy but refrained from voting along with the United States that would have meant altering its ties with Russia spanning over seven decades. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Feb. 25-March 3, 2021

