Omier scores 35 to lead Arkansas St. past ULM in Sun Belt

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had a career-high 35 points plus 13 rebounds as sixth-seeded Arkansas State beat 11th-seeded Louisiana-Monroe 81-77 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament first round on Thursday.

Marquis Eaton had 13 points for Arkansas State (18-10). Malcolm Farrington added 11 points. Desi Sills had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Andre Jones had 24 points and six rebounds for the Warhawks (13-18). Russell Harrison added 16 points. Nika Metskhvarishvili had 10 points.

