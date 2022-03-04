Alexa
Omier scores 35 to lead Arkansas St. past ULM in Sun Belt

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 10:19
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had a career-high 35 points plus 13 rebounds as sixth-seeded Arkansas State beat 11th-seeded Louisiana-Monroe 81-77 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament first round on Thursday.

Marquis Eaton had 13 points for Arkansas State (18-10). Malcolm Farrington added 11 points. Desi Sills had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Andre Jones had 24 points and six rebounds for the Warhawks (13-18). Russell Harrison added 16 points. Nika Metskhvarishvili had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 12:19 GMT+08:00

