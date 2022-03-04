Taiwan vice president hosts banquet for former US Secretary of State

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te hosts banquet for former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Facebook, Lai Ching-te photo) Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te hosts banquet for former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Facebook, Lai Ching-te photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President William Lai Ching-te (賴清德) hosted a banquet for former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Grand Hotel on Thursday night (March 3) where Pompeo shared his thoughts on current developments in Europe and East Asia.

Guests included Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀), Continental Engineering Corporation Chairman of the Board of Directors Nita Ing (殷琪), Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), CNA reported.

After the dinner, Lo told reporters that they talked about many issues, including the upcoming local elections, the cross-strait situation, and the situation in Ukraine. Pompeo shared his personal views on Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平), the development of cross-strait situations, and China's rise and its threat to the West and Taiwan.

Lo said that Pompeo mainly highlighted Taiwan's scientific and technological prowess and expressed concern over China's use of various methods to obtain technology from the West and other advanced countries. Therefore, Pompeo especially appreciated and thanked Chang for being present to share his experience.

The DPP legislator said that Pompeo follows Taiwan's humanitarian efforts very closely. He pointed out the charitable work both Chang and his wife, Chang Su-fen (張淑芬), do and affirmed Taiwan’s humanitarian assistance.

Wu mentioned to Pompeo that Taiwan has set up a special account for donations to Ukraine and that Taiwan will demonstrate its humanitarian assistance capabilities. He exchanged views with Pompeo on China's influence on the Western democratic world and discussed what necessary actions democratic nations should take to counter this.

Lai said in a Facebook post that Pompeo has “vigorously” promoted Taiwan-U.S. cooperation in defense and security, democracy and human rights, economy and trade, science, technology, and education. He not only lifted restrictions on exchanges between Taiwan and the U.S. but also provided substantial assistance to strengthen Taiwan's security and establish bilateral mechanisms, Lai said.

The vice president added that both Taiwan and the U.S. share the universal values of democracy, freedom, and human rights. He also said he hopes international like-minded friends can have more frequent and close long-term cooperation with Taiwan.