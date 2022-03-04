Alexa
All but 1 Taiwanese evacuated from Ukraine: foreign ministry

8 more citizens arrive safely in Poland, 1 insists on staying in Ukraine

  267
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/04 09:31
All but one Taiwanese citizen have evacuated from Ukraine. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A third charter bus arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to evacuate citizens from Ukraine arrived safely in Poland on Thursday (March 3), leaving only one Taiwanese who chose to stay in the country.

In a press release, MOFA said the bus, which also carried 13 non-Taiwanese family members of Taiwanese citizens, arrived in Poland at around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The 21 total individuals were greeted at the border by staff members from the Taipei Representative Office in Poland and the Taiwan Trade Center in Kyiv, who will assist citizens with their travel needs, depending on whether they wish to return to Taiwan or travel to another country.

So far, a total of 55 Taiwanese nationals originally in Ukraine have been evacuated under the joint effort of the Taipei representative offices in Russia, Poland, and Slovakia. As the one individual remaining in south Ukraine has no intention of leaving, MOFA announced that its mission to evacuate citizens has come to an end.

MOFA added that the Taiwan government will continue to work with the international community to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and help its people rebuild their homeland. Meanwhile, MOFA once again urged Taiwanese citizens to avoid traveling to Ukraine and strongly encouraged any Taiwanese in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible for safety.

Any Taiwanese still in Ukraine who have not yet contacted MOFA should immediately do so by calling the Taipei Representative Office in Russia’s number, +7-969-008-6111, or the Taiwan Trade Center in Kyiv’s number, +380-44-537-0982.
