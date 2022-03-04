Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Little Rock tops South Alabama in Sun Belt tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 07:08
Little Rock tops South Alabama in Sun Belt tourney

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Jefferson had a season-high 24 points as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly defeated South Alabama 75-71 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Thursday.

Jefferson hit 8 of 9 3-pointers.

CJ White had 14 points and six rebounds for Little Rock (9-18). Myron Gardner added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Nikola Maric had 11 points.

Charles Manning Jr. tied a career high with 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Jaguars (19-11). Tyrell Jones added 15 points. Javon Franklin had 14 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 09:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
"