AP PHOTOS: Day 8, grim reality of Russian invasion

Children Vlada, left, Katrin and Danilo look out from a window of an unheated carriage of an emergency evacuation train which is traveling from Kharko... Children Vlada, left, Katrin and Danilo look out from a window of an unheated carriage of an emergency evacuation train which is traveling from Kharkov to Lviv, as it stopped in the Kyiv railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)