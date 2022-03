Thursday At Club Sonoma Monterrey, Mexico Purse: $276,750 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Wang Qiang, China, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-0, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Han Xinyun, China, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel (1), United States, 6-2, 7-5.