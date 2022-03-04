Alexa
Patberg, Berger lead No. 14 Indiana women past Rutgers

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 05:16
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 19 points and Grace Berger had 17 to help No. 14 Indiana end a three-game losing streak with a 66-54 win over Rutgers in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Thursday.

MacKenzie Holmes had 11 points for the fifth-seeded Hoosiers (20-7), who reached 20 wins for the seventh straight season.

Indiana faces the four seed, 11th-ranked Maryland, in the quarterfinals on Friday. The last time the Hoosiers were the fifth seed was in 2002 when they won the tournament.

Patberg hit five 3-pointers, matching the team record for 3s in the conference tournament, and had six assists and five rebounds. Berger had six rebounds and six assists.

Osh Brown and Sayawni Lassiter both had 12 points 13th-seeded Rutgers (11-20). The Scarlet Knights lost Shug Dickson, who had eight points, to an ankle injury on their opening possession of the second half.

Indiana led 32-26 at the half, the difference being at the foul line where the Hoosiers were 7 of 9 and Rutgers was 1 of 2.

The Hoosiers got a little separation in the third quarter with Berger's jumper making it 48-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 57-41 with less than six minutes to go.

Updated : 2022-03-04 09:36 GMT+08:00

