How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/04 05:17
Stocks ended another bumpy day lower on Wall Street and crude oil prices eased back as markets remain concerned about the broader impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Technology companies led the way lower. Less risky sectors like utilities gained ground. Bond yields were stable.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.05 points, or 0.5%, to 4,363.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.69 points, or 0.3%, to 33,794.66.

The Nasdaq fell 214.07 points, or 1.6%, to 13,537.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.46 points, or 1.3%, to 2,032.41.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 21.16 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 264.09 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 156.68 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.52 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 402.69 points, or 8.4%.

The Dow is down 2,543.64 points, or 7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,107.03 points, or 13.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 212.90 points, or 9.5%.

Updated : 2022-03-04 09:36 GMT+08:00

