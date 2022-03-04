Alexa
Okta, Veeva fall; Kroger, Pure Storage rise

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 05:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Okta Inc., down $14.72 to $167.98.

The cloud identity management company gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

Veeva Systems Inc., down $37.46 to $193.16.

The provider of cloud-based software services gave Wall Street a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.

MGM Resorts International, down 38 cents to $43.35.

The owner of the Bellagio and MGM Grand casinos announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.

Anaplan Inc., up $2.33 to $49. The software developer gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Pure Storage Inc., up $3.39 to $29.89.

The data storage company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Box Inc., up 55 cents to $26.55.

The online storage provider gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down $1.99 to $19.34.

The clothing retailer warned investors that higher freight costs will hurt earnings.

Kroger Co., up $5.73 to $55.10.

The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Updated : 2022-03-04 09:35 GMT+08:00

