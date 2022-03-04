Spain government seeks 1-year ban for fan accused of racism

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government on Thursday proposed a one-year stadium ban for the fan who racially insulted a Cádiz player in a Spanish league game this week.

The government's commission against racism, violence and intolerance in sports also proposed a 6,000-euro ($6,600) fine for the fan who made monkey gestures toward Cádiz defender Carlos Akapo in Monday's league game against Granada.

The man reportedly played for Spanish sixth-division club Deportivo Santa Fe, which on Wednesday said he was expelled.

The fan was identified with the help of images from the television broadcast and from other Granada supporters.

The commission also proposed a 4,000-euro ($4,400) fine for those fans involved in an altercation before a fifth-division match in which rocks, chairs and tables were thrown.

___

