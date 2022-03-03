Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 50 28 15 5 2 63 161 153
Providence 45 25 14 3 3 56 142 120
Hartford 48 25 16 5 2 57 141 139
Charlotte 51 27 21 3 0 57 171 153
Hershey 52 26 20 3 3 58 152 145
WB/Scranton 50 23 21 2 4 52 131 151
Lehigh Valley 49 18 21 7 3 46 130 154
Bridgeport 51 19 23 5 4 47 138 157
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 47 31 11 5 0 67 166 127
Toronto 44 24 16 3 1 52 154 149
Laval 44 24 17 3 0 51 145 145
Rochester 51 26 20 3 2 57 170 183
Belleville 45 24 21 0 0 48 140 138
Syracuse 48 22 19 6 1 51 142 152
Cleveland 49 18 21 6 4 46 133 162
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 49 31 10 4 4 70 165 127
Manitoba 47 27 17 2 1 57 138 131
Milwaukee 53 26 21 4 2 58 158 160
Rockford 46 22 20 3 1 48 132 141
Grand Rapids 49 22 20 5 2 51 134 147
Iowa 48 21 21 4 2 48 135 140
Texas 47 18 20 5 4 45 144 162
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 43 30 9 3 1 64 152 113
Ontario 46 30 10 3 3 66 188 143
Bakersfield 44 22 13 4 5 53 146 135
Colorado 49 26 17 3 3 58 160 143
Abbotsford 44 23 17 3 1 50 151 132
Henderson 44 23 18 2 1 49 133 131
San Diego 43 19 22 2 0 40 126 138
Tucson 45 17 24 3 1 38 123 177
San Jose 45 16 28 1 0 33 136 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Abbotsford 6, Toronto 4

Belleville 3, Hartford 2

Charlotte 3, Hershey 0

Providence 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Syracuse 6, Rochester 3

Cleveland 4, Laval 2

Chicago 5, Texas 3

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 5, Colorado 2

Ontario 4, Tucson 3

Thursday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Laval, 1 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

