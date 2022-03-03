Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 52 35 11 6 76 182 146
Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161
Toronto 54 35 15 4 74 198 157
Boston 54 32 18 4 68 161 146
Detroit 54 24 24 6 54 160 194
Ottawa 52 19 28 5 43 137 166
Buffalo 55 17 30 8 42 148 196
Montreal 54 13 34 7 33 127 206
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 53 37 11 5 79 185 126
Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148
N.Y. Rangers 54 34 15 5 73 162 137
Washington 55 28 18 9 65 176 156
Columbus 54 28 25 1 57 179 196
N.Y. Islanders 50 20 22 8 48 128 142
New Jersey 54 19 30 5 43 167 197
Philadelphia 53 16 27 10 42 131 184
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 54 40 10 4 84 218 153
St. Louis 53 32 15 6 70 191 146
Minnesota 51 31 17 3 65 191 162
Nashville 54 30 20 4 64 166 155
Dallas 53 30 20 3 63 155 154
Winnipeg 54 24 21 9 57 163 166
Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185
Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 52 32 14 6 70 182 125
Los Angeles 55 29 19 7 65 162 157
Vegas 54 30 20 4 64 175 157
Edmonton 54 30 21 3 63 179 171
Anaheim 56 26 21 9 61 165 172
Vancouver 55 26 23 6 58 154 158
San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168
Seattle 56 17 34 5 39 144 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, St. Louis 3

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 3

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-04 02:15 GMT+08:00

