Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Germanwings crash: France drops manslaughter proceedings

By Deutsche Welle
2022/03/03 14:28
A memorial has been erected at the site of the crash

A memorial has been erected at the site of the crash

A court in the southern French city of Marseille has said it is dropping proceedings for involuntary manslaughter in the case of the crash of a Germanwings Airbus in 2015, according to French media.

Altogether 150 people, most of them from Germany, were killed in the crash, including the co-pilot who deliberately caused the disaster.

The French judges had been investigating whether any culpability for negligent homicide could have been ascribed to the airline or doctors for not having foreseen the danger posed to passenger safety by the co-pilot.

What did the judges rule?

In a ruling covering 45 pages, the three judges in charge of the case concluded that no one could have predicted that the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, would have acted the way he did despite his known mental illness, according to French newspaper Le Parisien.

They ruled that the criteria for the criminal offense of negligent homicide were not met.

The ruling absolved not only the managing directors of Germanwings — now Eurowings — and its parent company, Lufthansa, but also the doctors consulted by the co-pilot before the crash.

They said the company had not been told why he had been taking time off work, and that neither the aviation medical service nor the co-pilots had been informed of the trouble he had been having.

What happened in the crash?

Germanwings Flight 9525 was a scheduled flight from Barcelona in Spain to the western German city of Düsseldorf on March 24, 2015. It was carrying six crew and 144 passengers, including 16 pupils and teachers returning from a school exchange visit.

Some 30 minutes into its flight, the plane began to descend from its assigned cruising altitude and ended up crashing in the French Alps some 100 km (62 miles) northwest the French city of Nice.

An investigation showed that the co-pilot had locked the pilot out of the cockpit before deliberately initiating the descent and eventual crash of the aircraft.

It was the only fatal crash involving a Germanwings aircraft during the airline's 18 years in operation.

dpa contributed to this report

Updated : 2022-03-04 02:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
"