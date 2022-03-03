Alexa
WTA women’s tennis tour gets 1st title sponsor since 2010

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 21:32
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The WTA Tour has agreed to a multi-year, multimillion-dollar title sponsorship deal with Hologic, a medical technology company.

The agreement, announced Thursday, gives the women’s professional tennis tour its first title sponsor since a deal with Sony Ericsson ended in 2010.

The WTA declined to say how long its contract with Hologic runs or how much it is worth, but did call it the “largest global sponsorship” in tour history.

The agreement comes about three months after the WTA suspended all of its tournaments in China because of concerns about the well-being of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault.

Updated : 2022-03-04 02:11 GMT+08:00

