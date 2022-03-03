Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 3, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;86;77;Sunshine and nice;88;78;SW;9;85%;42%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;82;64;Partly sunny, warmer;91;68;ENE;7;39%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Windy with rain;61;40;Mostly cloudy;55;39;W;11;56%;6%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;62;47;Showers around;58;48;N;11;65%;96%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;54;31;Mostly sunny;50;30;ESE;11;66%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;Snow showers;37;30;Cloudy;41;33;NNE;8;63%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with some sun;72;56;Cloudy and very warm;75;47;NNW;8;37%;56%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;23;8;Low clouds;27;20;SSW;8;98%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;92;75;Clouding up, hot;97;76;ENE;7;59%;14%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;54;43;Partly sunny;58;45;ENE;6;60%;30%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;72;63;Cloudy;77;63;ENE;10;49%;27%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy;80;52;Not as warm;69;45;NE;12;29%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;74;ESE;5;71%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;High clouds;88;63;High clouds;85;64;ENE;9;27%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;Partly sunny;96;81;SSW;7;62%;19%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;61;47;An afternoon shower;60;48;N;9;70%;55%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;54;32;Sunny, breezy, mild;55;30;NW;15;21%;24%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;47;26;Clouds and sun;47;26;NE;6;61%;34%;3

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;43;30;Partly sunny;40;30;NE;6;71%;3%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;66;49;Showers around;68;51;S;5;72%;99%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;64;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;E;8;64%;74%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;46;28;Partly sunny;44;29;NNW;11;52%;38%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;55;30;Mostly sunny;51;29;SE;5;63%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Fog this afternoon;46;26;Mostly cloudy;46;29;ENE;5;61%;42%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;46;22;Periods of sun;45;22;E;4;64%;34%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;78;70;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;N;7;70%;93%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;83;65;Sunshine, pleasant;86;66;E;5;38%;15%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;56;38;Cloudy;59;45;WSW;9;63%;3%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler;66;50;Mostly sunny;67;53;NE;5;43%;2%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;74;61;Sunshine, pleasant;71;65;SSE;13;71%;4%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Inc. clouds;88;67;Cloudy;87;71;E;3;56%;39%;6

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;Tropical rainstorm;88;78;NNE;15;79%;99%;5

Chicago, United States;Much colder;32;31;Cloudy, not as cold;40;40;SE;8;42%;25%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy this morning;92;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;NNE;9;69%;32%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog, then some sun;44;29;Periods of sun;40;28;ESE;5;71%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;78;65;Breezy in the p.m.;77;64;NNE;16;53%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;77;54;Partly sunny;74;62;SSE;10;59%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;Clearing;92;78;NE;11;63%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Some sun;82;60;Hazy sunshine;79;58;WNW;9;58%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;72;42;Periods of sun;69;36;N;7;27%;87%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;85;60;Partly sunny;91;65;SSW;5;44%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A t-storm or two;88;75;SSE;5;77%;91%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;49;34;A stray shower;47;34;NNW;8;74%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;66;48;Turning cloudy, warm;70;57;NNE;11;28%;16%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;P.M. rain, breezy;65;49;Partly sunny;62;52;WSW;17;57%;16%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;80;68;A little a.m. rain;78;68;SE;8;77%;66%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;77;63;A stray t-shower;78;62;NE;5;64%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;84;68;Breezy in the p.m.;83;70;ENE;12;53%;27%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;38;21;Mostly sunny;30;14;N;11;71%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;93;78;Sun, some clouds;95;79;SE;6;49%;36%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;Partly sunny, humid;75;61;SE;5;78%;13%;3

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;81;65;Partly sunny;80;66;NNE;5;57%;31%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;92;69;Sun and some clouds;91;69;SE;8;27%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler;61;48;Sunny and warmer;73;50;NNW;8;48%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;44;36;Cloudy;49;36;ENE;7;62%;67%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;WSW;7;78%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and warmer;98;77;Mostly cloudy;87;73;N;11;57%;1%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;80;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;61;SSE;6;74%;71%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;55;34;Turning cloudy;57;40;NNE;5;35%;5%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;86;63;Sunny and nice;89;64;NW;6;41%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;73;48;Sunny and nice;76;48;WSW;8;42%;0%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with hazy sun;103;72;Very warm;100;73;NNW;15;13%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;39;32;A little snow;38;31;NNW;9;70%;93%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;88;73;A shower in spots;88;75;N;5;58%;59%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;94;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;SW;6;70%;59%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;Hazy sunshine;90;66;SSW;4;42%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSW;4;79%;97%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;56;40;A couple of showers;58;40;SE;7;72%;94%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;82;A morning t-storm;91;82;SSW;9;70%;67%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;74;66;Some brightening;75;66;SSE;7;85%;41%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A little a.m. rain;58;50;Partly sunny;59;49;NNW;13;47%;55%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy, not as cool;55;43;A little rain;50;39;NW;7;88%;95%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;70;52;Rain and a t-storm;58;49;SSW;7;65%;85%;2

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;89;79;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;WSW;6;67%;43%;10

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with rain;50;43;Partly sunny;55;30;N;6;50%;30%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;90;81;Mostly cloudy;90;80;N;12;62%;2%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;W;5;83%;98%;3

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;91;75;Partial sunshine;95;73;ESE;6;56%;4%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;90;63;Mostly cloudy;86;64;SE;8;58%;97%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;78;46;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;WSW;6;38%;2%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;79;72;Breezy in the p.m.;80;73;ENE;13;53%;23%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;34;29;P.M. snow showers;35;28;N;9;68%;62%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouding up, windy;92;76;Partly sunny, breezy;91;76;ENE;16;55%;0%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;77;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;70;NNE;7;59%;88%;8

Montreal, Canada;Brisk and very cold;15;1;Clouds and sun;21;8;NW;6;63%;9%;2

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;36;20;Low clouds;34;28;N;8;72%;13%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;95;79;Hazy sunshine;93;78;N;10;34%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;86;58;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;NNE;11;37%;1%;13

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;42;22;Sunshine and cold;38;30;WSW;8;26%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;56;46;Rather cloudy;59;41;W;8;51%;5%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;16;Cloudy;24;15;SW;12;86%;33%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;53;33;Becoming cloudy;54;39;S;5;49%;6%;4

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sun;42;21;Mostly cloudy;38;29;S;5;67%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and very cold;12;-4;Not as cold;22;7;W;12;64%;7%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;90;79;High clouds;89;77;E;8;66%;44%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of showers;88;76;Nice with some sun;90;74;NNW;11;65%;10%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;84;73;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;ENE;8;81%;94%;3

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;58;43;Cloudy;57;30;E;5;71%;11%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;79;58;Sunny and nice;82;63;SE;11;46%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny;96;79;S;6;53%;24%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Warmer;90;75;Cloudy, p.m. showers;91;75;NNE;10;75%;99%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;91;69;A p.m. t-shower;93;68;ESE;6;50%;66%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then sun;43;25;Periods of sun;41;28;NNE;5;63%;30%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;51;25;A shower in the a.m.;57;27;NW;13;44%;55%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;53;Occasional rain;64;53;ESE;8;75%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny intervals;67;49;Partly sunny;61;40;NNW;9;59%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;76;A couple of showers;88;76;E;8;70%;97%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;38;32;A little p.m. rain;38;35;SW;14;67%;67%;2

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;37;29;Partly sunny;34;24;NNE;9;70%;2%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;94;75;Mostly sunny;92;75;NNE;8;62%;5%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, hot;91;72;High clouds and warm;89;62;NE;11;11%;2%;3

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;56;31;A passing shower;55;35;NNE;5;65%;96%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;36;30;Low clouds;34;19;NNW;8;54%;6%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower;58;49;A stray shower;57;45;WNW;18;71%;67%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Afternoon showers;75;68;A shower;78;65;ENE;14;65%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Humid with a shower;82;74;Humid with a shower;84;74;E;12;75%;81%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;Partly sunny;78;62;N;7;56%;3%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;Sunny and nice;75;51;ENE;5;15%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;82;57;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;SW;6;50%;8%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;87;71;Times of rain;84;71;N;6;82%;99%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain tapering off;56;38;Partly sunny;57;39;NW;7;60%;58%;4

Seattle, United States;A shower in places;49;40;Decreasing clouds;47;39;N;8;74%;32%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;53;24;Showers around;56;30;WNW;10;57%;71%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, mild;63;52;Rain and drizzle;63;48;SSW;6;71%;74%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;NNE;9;73%;68%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and chilly;41;21;Mostly cloudy;44;27;SSE;6;58%;62%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A brief shower;84;74;A shower in places;84;74;E;14;68%;81%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;41;25;Mostly sunny;38;25;SSW;3;61%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Rain;77;72;Humid with showers;78;71;NNE;9;80%;99%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;84;63;Partly sunny;79;64;NE;8;69%;17%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;37;29;Mostly sunny;31;23;NE;10;62%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up, mild;68;48;Warm with some sun;76;59;ESE;7;30%;61%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;37;Windy;45;31;NW;23;58%;60%;1

Tehran, Iran;A stray p.m. shower;67;51;A shower and t-storm;63;43;WNW;11;51%;88%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy and cooler;62;60;Clouds and sun;63;53;ESE;8;41%;6%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;57;39;Partly sunny;59;39;ENE;5;46%;66%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;54;43;Partly sunny;52;40;SSE;8;41%;6%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy and colder;24;16;Not as cold;33;27;WNW;15;52%;2%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;61;48;Plenty of sunshine;65;52;E;3;51%;4%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;64;43;Clouds and sun;65;51;E;6;67%;65%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Flurries and squalls;31;-13;Mostly sunny, colder;18;-15;E;7;52%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;49;40;Decreasing clouds;50;36;NE;4;60%;4%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;46;27;Periods of sun;44;28;NNW;8;55%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with sunshine;91;73;Sunshine, very hot;101;75;SE;4;41%;6%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;38;28;Morning snow showers;35;24;NNE;7;77%;51%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;41;28;P.M. snow showers;39;27;NNE;7;74%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;62;55;High clouds;69;58;NNE;5;70%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;100;72;Sunny and hot;101;71;W;5;39%;1%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A couple of showers;58;35;Rain/snow showers;49;26;SW;11;48%;78%;2

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-04 02:10 GMT+08:00

