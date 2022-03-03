Alexa
F1 terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 19:29
LONDON (AP) — Formula One has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Thursday that Russia “will not have a race” in the future.

F1 already canceled this year's race, which had been scheduled to be held in Sochi on Sept. 25. But following further discussions this week, F1 went a step further and ended a contract which ran until 2025.

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix,” F1 said in a statement. “Russia will not have a race in the future.”

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and several other drivers said last week they would not have raced in Russia even if F1 had decided to go there.

Updated : 2022-03-04 02:08 GMT+08:00

