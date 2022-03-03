Alexa
Hundreds of Africans cross into Spain's Melilla for 2nd day

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 22:29
Migrants arrive at a holding centre after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, in Melilla, Spain, Wednesday, Ma...
A migrant rests on a road near a holding centre after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, in Melilla, Spain, W...
Migrants arrive at a holding centre after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, in Melilla, Spain, Wednesday, Ma...
A migrant rests near a holding centre after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, in Melilla, Spain, Wednesday, ...
Migrants rest at a holding centre after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, in Melilla, Spain, Wednesday, Marc...
A migrant helps another as they arrive on Spanish soil after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, in Melilla, S...
Migrants arrive on Spanish soil after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, in Melilla, Spain, Thursday March 3,...
Migrants arrive on Spanish soil after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, in Melilla, Spain, Thursday March 3...
Security forces on the Moroccan side of the border force migrants to lie down in front of the fence after stopping them crossing the fences separating...
Security forces on the Moroccan side of the border force migrants to lie down in front of the fence after stopping them crossing the fences separating...
Migrants arrive on Spanish soil after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, in Melilla, Spain, Thursday March 3...
Migrants run after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, in Melilla, Spain, Thursday March 3, 2022. Hundreds of...

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of people tried for a second day to climb over the fences that separate a Spanish city in North Africa from Morocco, authorities said Thursday.

The Spanish government's delegation in Melilla said 1,200 migrants attempted to scale the 6-meter (20-foot) barrier that perimeters the city and that 380 succeeded.

On Wednesday, an unprecedented 2,500 people tried to enter the city, resulting in 491 crossings, according to local authorities.

Spanish security forces activated an “anti-intrusion” mechanism early Thursday to confront what the government's delegation described as “extreme violence” by trespassers who “threw stones, used hooks and sticks” at border agents.

Four Civil Guard officers were treated for injuries at a hospital, Sabrina Moh, the central government's delegate in the city, told reporters.

People fleeing poverty or violence sometimes use mass border incursion attempts to reach Melilla and the other Spanish territory on the North Africa coast, Ceuta, as a springboard to continental Europe.

Moh said the ones who succeeded this week were transferred to the local migrant center, and authorities were evaluating their circumstances.

Melilla's border security with Morocco will be reinforced with 84 National Police and Civil Guard officers, Moh said..

Nonprofits working with migrants in Melilla, including Solidary Wheels, said activists saw how Spanish authorities sent back to Morocco three migrants sitting at the top of the fence on Wednesday.

Mass border pushbacks are illegal under international refugee treaties because they deny people the opportunity to apply for asylum, although European courts have justified them in some instances.

Authorities didn't immediately address the allegation.

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

