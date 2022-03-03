Warehouse Robotics Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030

Warehouse Robotics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Warehouse Robotics Market by region.

The global warehouse robotics size was US$ 4985.2 million in 2021. The global warehouse robotics size is forecast to reach US$ 15,795.0 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Warehouse Robotics is the automation of warehouse processes using robotic systems, software, and automated systems. Warehouse robotics uses these devices to transport materials, perform various tasks, and streamline/automate warehouse processes. Recently, robotics has gained prominence in the supply chain, distribution center, and warehouse management circles, and they continue to play a critical role in warehouse automation. Among the functions warehouse robots perform are Pallet movers, Barcode scanners, Inventory data, Floor cleaners, Pallet builders, Pickers, and Back-office functions. Companies use warehouse robotics to improve order fulfillment and inventory management while staying ahead of the competition. Robotic warehouses save time and resources by retrieving and transporting items throughout the warehouse floor, allowing human workers to focus on more complex tasks, such as packing and shipping orders.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Robots have gained prominence in supply chain, distribution center, and warehouse management circles. They will play a significant role in warehouse automation, which will spur the growth of the warehouse robotics market.

As e-commerce becomes more competitive, there is a growing demand for automation, which is driving the growth of the global warehouse robotics market.

The initial higher costs related to training and deployment, lack of awareness, a threat to jobs, and difficulties interacting with robots by some end-users may slow down the growth of the warehouse robotics market.

A growing level of automation and industrialization will provide lucrative opportunities for the global warehouse robotics market to grow.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies in the global warehouse robotics market had to halt business operations temporarily to comply with new government regulations designed to stop the spread of the disease. The halting of operations directly affects the global warehouse robotics market’s revenue flow. Due to a lack of raw materials and workers, industrial production also ceased during the lockdown. Consequently, a halt to industrial activities and lockdowns for several months have had an effect on the global warehouse robotics market.

Regional Insights

In 2021, Asia-Pacific held a dominant position, and it is forecast to grow rapidly in the forecast period. A number of factors are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market, including the growth of online retail shopping, the number of companies in China developing mobile robots, a high attrition rate of warehouse workers, and active investment by venture capitalists in mobile robotics development. APAC continues to see an increase in investments in robotics deployment in various industries, contributing to its growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global warehouse robotics market are:

ABB Limited

Fanuc Corporation

Kuka AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Amazon.com Incorporated

Yamaha Robotics

Fetch Robotics, Incorporated

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International Incorporated

Siemens AG

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global warehouse robotics market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Function, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Mobile Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Segmentation based on Function

Pick & Place

Assembling & Dissembling

Transportation

Packaging

Segmentation based on End-User

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Electrical

Metal & Machinery

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

E-Commerce

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

