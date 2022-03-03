Professional 3D Camera Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2021-2030

Professional 3D Camera Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Professional 3D Camera Market by region.

The global professional 3D camera market size was US$ 6.08 billion in 2021. The global professional 3D camera market size is forecast to reach US$ 73.63 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

3D cameras capture three-dimensional images and produce enhanced visual quality. These cameras are advantageous for capturing high-end 3D visualizations of objects. Among the professional 3D cameras are compact cameras, studio cameras, camcorders, and EFP cameras (Electronic Field Production) or ENG cameras (Electronic News Gathering). Both commercial and noncommercial uses are possible for these cameras. Depending on the application, they can be standalone cameras or embedded in imaging systems. There are many uses for professional 3D cameras, including recording scenes for 3D movies and games, monitoring industrial activity, and monitoring construction, arts, and manufacturing.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Media & entertainment companies are increasingly using professional 3D cameras to record 3D content, which is a major factor driving the market growth for professional 3D cameras.

The adoption of professional 3D cameras in manufacturing, construction, civil infrastructure, and historical site maintenance are some of the factors boosting the global market growth.

Higher prices and a lack of consumer awareness may slow down the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers of professional 3D cameras experienced delays in production, increased costs, and revenue losses. As a result, no new orders came during the pandemic in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the effects will likely last until 2021. In addition, due to the lockdowns in order to combat the spread of the virus, the consumer electronics and professional 3D camera markets suffered greatly. As a result, the growth of the professional 3D camera market faces major challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to the region’s market growth, including a growing mobile market, a thriving entertainment sector, and a rise in disposable income.

North America generated the most revenue in the professional 3D camera market in 2021. The increasing popularity of 3D movies and the burgeoning film industry in the region have contributed to the widespread adoption of professional cameras.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global professional 3D camera market are:

Canon Incorporated

Matterport

Lytro Incorporated

Fujifilms

GoPro Incorporated

Eastman Kodak Company

Nikon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Faro Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global professional 3D camera market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Target Camera

Free Camera

Segmentation based on Technology

Time of Flight

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Segmentation based on Application

Photography

Recording

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

