IP Telephony Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth 2021-2030

IP Telephony Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players.

The global IP telephony market value was US$ 2422.6 million in 2021. The global IP telephony market value is forecast to reach US$ 7693.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

IP telephony refers to any telecommunications method that uses the internet, including fax and other methods. The phone transfers data to the service provider using a wide variety of open-source protocols. Moreover, IP telephony solutions are becoming more popular among business corporations because of their portability and affordability. Additionally, ease of use improved technology, and increased productivity drives IP telephony adoption.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

IP telephony provides a cost-effective alternative to business telephones and improves communication by enabling businesses to communicate effectively. Due to these factors, the global IP telephony market is likely to grow.

The poor voice quality of IP telephony systems may slow down the global market’s growth.

The IoT will be able to collect and transmit data at an increasing level using IP telephony systems, which are advancing & developing extremely fast. Combining IP telephony systems with IoT can transform existing organizational functions. Due to these factors, the market is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities in the next few years.

With IP telephone systems, legacy hardware & systems, such as fax machines, alarms, and credit card readers, can easily be integrated. Furthermore, legacy systems can also integrate with IP telephones since they connect to corporate applications. Therefore, the ease of integrating IP telephony systems is fueling the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The demand for mobile IP telephone apps has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to communicate with remote team members. IP telephony enables employees to work from anywhere, at any time using, remote access, enhancing their quality of work and productivity. Moreover, IP telephony’s enhanced flexibility can provide employees with lifestyle benefits. The popularity of mobile IP telephony apps increased across a range of industry verticals. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a positive impact on the global IP telephony market.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the IP telephony market in 2021 and is forecast to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. Due to businesses, especially those in the more established markets investing in IP telephony solutions and upgrades that can be embedded or integrated with UC (unified communication) applications. As part of their efforts to facilitate migration to the next-generation network, vendors are also adopting open standards and offering backward compatibility with legacy equipment. As a result, these are the major factors driving the IP telephony market in the Asia Pacific.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global IP telephony market are:

Dialpad, Incorporated

Freshworks Incorporated

Intermedia.net, Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Ooma, Incorporated

RingCentral MVP

Vonage

Ziff Davis, Incorporated

8×8, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global IP telephony market segmentation focuses on Offering, Type, Call Type, Installation Type, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Solutions

Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting/ Implementation

Maintenance

Segmentation based on Type

Integrated Access/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking

Managed IP PBX

Hosted IP PBX

Segmentation based on Call Type

International Calls

Domestic Calls

Segmentation based on Installation Type

Wired

Wireless

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

Segmentation based on End-User

Corporate

Government

Residential

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

