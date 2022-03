Mayor of Kyiv and former heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko speaks with journalists during the opening of the first Ukrainian Territorial De... Mayor of Kyiv and former heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko speaks with journalists during the opening of the first Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces recruitment centre in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

The situation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv is "difficult but under control", mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

Klitschko said there were no casualties overnight and that nighttime explosions were Ukrainian air defences striking down incoming Russian missiles. He said a heating system site damaged by Russian shelling on Wednesday would be fixed during the day.