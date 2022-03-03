Bangladesh wins toss, will bat in 1st T20 vs Afghanistan

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening game of the two-match Twenty20 series on Thursday.

Bangladesh handed debuts to two players — opener Munim Shahriar and middle-order batter Yasir Ali.

Afghanistan also has two debutants in the game in Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazrat Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb U r Rahman, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmed, Darwish Rasooli.

