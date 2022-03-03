Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foreign ministry discourages Taiwanese from joining Ukrainian foreign legion

Spokesperson says Taiwanese desire to help 'understandable,' but safety takes priority

  197
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/03 19:04
MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou. (MOFA image)

MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou. (MOFA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (March 3) discouraged Taiwanese from traveling to Ukraine to join its recently established International Legion of Territorial Defense.

In response to media inquiries about Taiwanese potentially going to Ukraine to fight the invading Russians, MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said the government is focused on protecting the safety of its nationals and advised them not to go to the embattled East European nation.

However, she said the government understands the sentiment of Taiwanese who want to support Ukraine. The Liberty Times reported that the Polish representative office in Taiwan declined to comment on Taiwanese signing up for Ukraine's foreign legion, and it neither confirmed nor denied that any Taiwanese had called to inquire about joining.

Ou said Taiwan strongly condemns Russia for waging a war that violates the UN Charter and invading Ukraine. In order to pressure Russia to cease its military aggression, Taiwan will take part in the economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by the international community, she said.

The spokesperson added that Taiwan will continue to coordinate closely with the U.S. and other like-minded nations on taking “appropriate countermeasures” to help Ukraine avoid the “curse of war” as soon as possible and restore regional and global peace and stability.

Ou pointed out that Taiwan has donated 27 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Taiwan
MOFA
Joanne Ou
Ukraine
Russia
International Legion of Territorial Defense
foreign legion

RELATED ARTICLES

US senators propose sanctions bill to deter Chinese invasion of Taiwan
US senators propose sanctions bill to deter Chinese invasion of Taiwan
2022/03/03 12:07
Ukrainian athletes join military after Russian invasion
Ukrainian athletes join military after Russian invasion
2022/03/03 11:00
President says Taiwan will continue working with democratic partners
President says Taiwan will continue working with democratic partners
2022/03/03 10:39
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
2022/03/03 09:47
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Taiwan
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Taiwan
2022/03/03 06:56

Updated : 2022-03-03 20:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
"