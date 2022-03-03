Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2022 Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2030

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by region.

The global software as a service (SaaS) market size was US$ 144.17 billion in 2021. The global software as a service (SaaS) market size is forecast to reach US$ 703.19 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.83% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Software as a Service refers to a licensing and delivery model where software is licensed on a subscription basis and hosted centrally. It’s also known as “on-demand” software. A SaaS solution is a cloud-based service accessed through an internet browser instead of downloading and installing software on a PC or business network. Accessibility, compatibility, and operational management are the main advantages of SaaS software. Furthermore, SaaS offers lower upfront costs than traditional download and installation models, making them more accessible to businesses of all sizes making it easier for smaller companies to disrupt existing markets while empowering suppliers.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing smartphone usage and apps-based services are boosting the overall market’s growth.

A rise in public and hybrid cloud adoption is propelling the growth of the global SaaS market.

Globally, the increasing trend of business outsourcing, coupled with the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across industries like BFSI, healthcare, and IT & telecom, provide lucrative opportunities for global market growth in the future.

The lack of security of cloud data and the high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SaaS platform solutions may slow down the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on SaaS adoption globally. As a result of government lockdowns, companies focused on advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and analytics across industries to implement contactless technology. Due to this factor, demand for SaaS-based software or services increased, which drove the growth of the SaaS market worldwide. The pandemic has also introduced considerable challenges for companies trying to implement key processes, report accurately with data spread over multiple locations, operate complex systems, and communicate effectively with teammates without the proper infrastructure. As a result, more companies were investing in SaaS platforms. As a result of SaaS’s unlimited scalability and continual enhancement of functionality, it assists companies in achieving digital transformation, which boosts global market growth.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the SaaS Market in 2020, and it is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. In the region, a large number of organizations, including healthcare organizations, retail & consumer goods stores, and others, have invested heavily in cloud-based SaaS solutions. In addition, North American countries such as the US and Canada have major SaaS vendors. In order to strengthen their product offerings and grow their client base, market players are entering into partnerships with technology providers.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global software as a service (SaaS) market are:

Accenture plc.

Adobe Incorporated

Cisco Systems, Incorporated

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Incorporated

SAP SE

ServiceNow

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global software as a service (SaaS) market segmentation focuses on Solution Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Solution Type

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Operation Management

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Others

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

