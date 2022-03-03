Antioxidants Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Antioxidants market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global antioxidants market size was US$ 3671.03 million in 2021. The global antioxidants market size is forecast to reach US$ 6636.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An antioxidant is a substance that can reduce or prevent the damage cells are subject to from free radicals, unstable molecules the body produces in response to environmental and other stresses. Antioxidants can be natural or artificial. In addition, they are sometimes called “free radical scavengers.” Many plant-based foods contain antioxidants. Phytonutrients or plant-based nutrients are antioxidants derived from plants. In addition to endogenous antioxidants, the body also produces some antioxidants. The body also generates some exogenous antioxidants. Oxidative stress, or free radicals, damage the body’s cells. Antioxidants protect the body from these damages. The nutritional content of foods with high antioxidant levels is generally known as a “superfood” or “functional food.”

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Due to a decrease in cost, an increase in investment & product approval by regulatory authorities, and the increase in demand for antioxidants in the food & beverage industry, the global antioxidant market is forecast for noticeable growth during the forecast period.

As developed economies move towards natural antioxidants such as rosemary extract, it creates new growth opportunities for the overall market.

The demand for natural antioxidants, such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and polyphenols, for use in a post-skin application, is forecast to drive global market growth.

The antioxidants market may face a slowdown during the forecast period owing to the abundance of synthetic antioxidants, such as Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHA), Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), propyl gallates, and Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA).

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the global economy and end-use industries of the antioxidants market. In the wake of the pandemic, the food and beverage industries have experienced several highs and lows in their progress. The government-imposed lockdowns and implemented social distancing norms, resulting in numerous manufacturing facilities remaining closed. Moreover, a lack of public mobility and the imposition of trade barriers disrupted the market’s supply chain. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have the largest market over the forecast period. As a result of the increasing demand for antioxidants in the food & feed and manufacturing sectors. Due to the increase in the use of antioxidants in various end-use applications such as automotive, construction, pharmaceutical, and food in China, the country has become a leading producer and consumer of antioxidants.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global antioxidants market are:

BASF SE

E.I.DuPont El Nemours and Company

Barentz International BV

Kalsec Incorporated

Kemin Industries, Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco N.V.

Cargill Incorporated

Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co. Limited

Naturex S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global antioxidants market segmentation focuses on Type, Form, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Natural Antioxidants

Synthetic Antioxidants

Segmentation based on Form

Dry

Liquid

Segmentation based on Application

Food and Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Fuel and Lubricant Additives

Plastic, Rubber, and Latex Additives

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

