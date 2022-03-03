Orthodontics Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Orthodontics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global orthodontics market size was US$ 3066.2 million in 2021. The global orthodontics market size is forecast to reach US$ 7717.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry that diagnoses, prevents, treats irregularities related to the teeth and face. These orthodontic tools straighten the teeth, prepare the mouth and teeth for braces, and support the brace process. In addition to filling in gaps between teeth, adjusting the tips of teeth, and straightening crooked teeth, orthodontic treatment helps patients with speech and chewing difficulties. Orthodontic treatment includes removing crowded, protruding, and crooked teeth and fixing bite problems. A fixed orthodontic appliance is either a fixed space maintainer, a removable space maintainer, or a special fixed appliance.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing geriatric populations, a surge in awareness about oral health, and the increasing demand for orthodontic products have all contributed to the growth of the global orthodontics market.

Growing demand for orthodontic procedures in emerging countries, including China and India, and huge untapped market potential are forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for the global market.

An increase in the children’s population has boosted the growth in the orthodontics market. Children often undergo dental surgeries. As an example, according to ‘The State of America’s Children 2021’, there were about 73 million children in America in 2019.

The introduction of new products and advances in orthodontic technology is forecast to contribute to the market’s growth

The high cost of orthodontic treatments and adverse effects associated with orthodontic treatment may slow down the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global orthodontics market growth. In many countries, dental clinics could not operate due to COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdowns. COVID-19 spread rapidly, resulting in a serious public health issue. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, most dental surgeries are either canceled or postponed.

Despite this, dental clinics are undergoing renovations to operate safely, which is forecast to contribute toward the market’s growth.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the orthodontics market in 2021 and is forecast to continue to lead the global market during the forecast period. Due to an increase in the prevalence of malocclusion, the presence of key players in orthodontic research, and well-developed infrastructure in the region.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. As a result of an increase in dentists, increased healthcare expenditures, and a high target population.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global orthodontics market are:

3M Company

Align Technology, Incorporated

American Orthodontics

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona Incorporated

G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC)

Henry Schein, Incorporated

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Incorporated

T.P. Orthodontics, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global orthodontics market segmentation focuses on Age group, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Age group

Adults

Children

Segmentation based on Type

Brackets

Fixed brackets

Removable brackets

Anchorage Appliances

Bands and buccal tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Elastomeric ligatures

Wire ligatures

Archwires

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

•The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

•The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

•Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

•How are the key players in the market assessed?

•This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

•The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

•The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

•The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

•A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

