Diaphragm Pump Market 2022 Analysis of Key Trend, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Diaphragm Pump market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global diaphragm pump market size was US$ 5.71 billion in 2021. The global diaphragm pump market size is forecast to reach US$ 9.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Diaphragm pumps are among the most widely used pumps in the field of positive displacement pumps. In addition, diaphragm pumps combine the reciprocating action of the diaphragm made of thermoplastic, Teflon, or rubber with valves (flap valves, globe valves, check valves, butterfly valves, or any other type of the valve) on either side of the diaphragm to pump fluids. Many factories use diaphragm pumps as they are able to handle a variety of fluids. The diaphragm pumps are also known for their ability to move high viscosity and solid-containing liquids as well as high viscosity liquids.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Pharmaceutical, oil & gas, food & beverage, and other industries use diaphragm pumps extensively. Additionally, the growing demand for medicines, gasoline, and other food products across the globe may act as a primary driver for the global market.

The high demand for diaphragm pumps in government projects may also represent an opportunity for the global diaphragm pumps market.

The proliferation of alternative solutions to conventional pumps, such as solar pumps, may slow down the overall market growth during the forecast period.

The Diaphragm Pump Market is forecast to grow due to the introduction of air-operated double diaphragm pumps for transporting liquids containing solids without relying on electricity.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has curtailed the global movement of people, goods, and services, including most regions that manufacture diaphragm pumps. In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, several state, local, and federal governments have imposed various restrictions on business and travel, such as stay-at-home orders, which have slowed or closed a significant number of companies. Due to the high peak of the COVID-19 situation, the manufacturing of diaphragm pumps ceased for a specific period. It resulted in a significant impact on the diaphragm pump’s sales. The sale of diaphragm pumps is directly related to the demand for oil and gas. The oil and gas industries have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and saw severe declines in crude prices in 2020. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global market growth.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held dominance in the global diaphragm pump market in 2021 and is forecast to continue growing rapidly during the forecast period. There are several leading countries that are likely to influence both the global and regional markets during the forecast period, including China, India, and Japan. A growing population and foreign direct investments coupled with rapid urbanization propel the market growth in the APAC region. In addition, the growing pharmaceutical and chemical industries are boosting the market’s growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global diaphragm pump market are:

Dover Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

GemmeCotti Srl

Graco Incorporated

Grundfos Holding A/S

IDEX Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

LEWA GmbH

Tapflo AB

Xylem

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global diaphragm pump market segmentation focuses on Mechanism, Operation, Discharge pressure, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Mechanism

Air-operated

Electrical-operated

Segmentation based on Operation

Single-acting

Double-acting

Segmentation based on Discharge pressure

Up to 80 bars

80 to 200 bars

Above 200 bars

Segmentation based on End-User

Water & Wastewater

Oil & gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

