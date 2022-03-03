Holter ECG Monitoring Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Holter ECG Monitoring market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global Holter ECG monitoring market size was US$ 348.07 million in 2021. The global Holter ECG monitoring market size is forecast to reach US$ 696.67 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Holter monitors are wearable devices that track the heart’s rhythm. It detects small electrical signals from the heart and sends them to the surface of the chest. The device is particularly useful for identifying defects in the heart. In addition, the device can detect arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, and atrial flutter. The only risk associated with wearing a Holter monitor is possible discomfort or irritation around the electrodes. Compared to an electrocardiogram, Holter monitoring records heart rhythm for 24 hours. Whereas an electrocardiogram only records heart rhythm for a few minutes. Detecting arrhythmias that might only occur at specific times is possible.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving growth in the Holter ECG monitoring market are the rising aging population, an increase in the prevalence of heart attacks, a surge in hypertension patients, and an increasing prevalence of obesity.

Factors contributing to the global market growth include technological advances and increased awareness of the usefulness of these devices.

A lack of qualified professionals, insufficient healthcare infrastructure, and unsteady reimbursement policies may slow down the overall market growth.

A new generation of Holter monitors with increased sensitivity for the automatic detection of arrhythmias offers a lucrative growth opportunity for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19’s impact on the Holter ECG monitoring market was relatively positive. A major reason for the market growth was an increase in Holter ECG monitoring devices utilized to diagnose, evaluate, and treat cardiac conditions. In addition, cardiac patients receiving rhythm monitoring therapy face an elevated risk of developing more severe disease. The demand for Holter ECG monitoring devices continued to grow as individuals with cardiac care became concerned about COVID-19 effects, which contributed to the growth of the Holter ECG monitoring market.

Regional Insights

North America held a significant share of the global Holter ECG monitoring market in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. An increase in chronic disease patients, a rise in demand for Holter ECG monitoring devices, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, the growth of R&D activities coupled with the presence of key players, and the increase in government investment in healthcare are all factors contributing to the region’s market growth.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increase in adoption of Holter ECG monitoring is primarily due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the rise in hospitals equipped with sophisticated scanner devices, the development of the R&D sector, and rising healthcare reforms.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Holter ECG monitoring market are:

BPL Medical Technologies

Fukuda Denshi Co Limited

General Electric Company

Hill Rom Holdings, Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

OSI Systems, Incorporated

Schiller AG

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global Holter ECG monitoring market segmentation focuses on Component, Lead Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Wired Holter Monitors

Wireless Holter Monitors

Holter Analysis System & Software

Segmentation based on Lead Type

Patch Type Single Holter Monitors

3 Lead Holter Monitors

6 Lead Holter Monitors

12 Lead Holter Monitors

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

