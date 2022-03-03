Pharmaceutical Primary Packaging Label Market 2022 Size, Share, Comprehensive Research Study, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Pharmaceutical Primary Packaging Label market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market size was US$ 2551.4 million in 2021. The global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market size is forecast to reach US$ 4862.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pharmaceutical primary packaging labels refer to all of the printed information that appears on the primary packaging of over-the-counter medicines or prescription drugs. Pharmaceutics product labeling is a highly regulated process that plays a key role in driving product approval maintaining safety and quality data. Each labeling leaflet includes product information such as the brand/drug name, manufacturer name, address, batch/lot number, ingredients, indications, safety information, storage conditions, and expiration date.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing counterfeiting cases and growing demand for track-and-trace labels to protect patients from counterfeit medication are the main factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical primary packaging label market.

The market for recyclable and biodegradable label products has seen a rise due to concerns about climate change and other environmental issues. These factors have fueled the growth of the market.

The government regulations and standards may slow down the global market growth over the forecast period.

The usage of smart labels for patient identification and engagement is forecast to offer profitable growth opportunities during the forecast period for the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Globally, the pharmaceutical primary packaging label market declined. A major reason was the global economic recession caused by COVID-19. Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the supply chain of various end-user industries, including foods & beverages, healthcare, and industrial.

Despite this, the market is forecast to recover. Due to the increase in demand for pharmaceutical products such as antibiotics & antiviral drugs and COVID-19 vaccines, demand for pharmaceutical primary packaging labels also increases.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating the market. It is due to a well-established healthcare system that requires proper pharmaceutical primary packaging labeling and a strict regulatory environment surrounding pharmaceutical primary packaging labeling.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. A rise in disposable incomes, a growing infrastructure of industries, and a well-established presence of national businesses have all contributed to the region’s growth. Moreover, an increase in contract-based pharmaceutical packaging and labeling provides great opportunities for new entrants in this region. Furthermore, the presence of key players and the adoption of new strategies such as acquisitions by these key players contribute substantially to the growth of the pharmaceutical primary packaging label market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market are:

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries

Consolidated Label co.

Essentra Plc.,

Herma GmbH,

Lintec Corporation,

MCC Label,

ProMach

The 3M Company,

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market segmentation focuses on Primary Packaging Containers, Face Material, Adhesive Technology Type, Storage Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Primary Packaging Containers

Prescription Primary Containers

Syringe

Ampoules

Vials

Infusion Bottles

Others

OTC Primary Containers

Segmentation based on Face Material

Paper

Film

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Segmentation based on Adhesive Technology Type

Solvent Acrylic

Hotmelt Rubber

Water Base Emulsion Acrylic

UV Curable

Segmentation based on Storage Type

Cryogenic & Refrigerated Storage Products

Refrigerated (-50° Celsius)

Deep Freeze (-80° Celsius)

Cryogenic (-196° Celsius)

Non-Refrigerated Storage Products

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

