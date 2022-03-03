Electric Toothbrush Market 2022 Industry Outlook, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Electric Toothbrush market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC487

The global electric toothbrush market size was US$ 3316.4 million in 2021. The global electric toothbrush market size is forecast to reach US$ 6629.6 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The electric toothbrush is an advanced technological product used to clean teeth, gums, and tongues by rotating or moving the head side-to-side. Rotation or side-to-side head movement in an electric toothbrush can effectively remove plaque and reduce gingivitis. Brushing with an electric toothbrush enhances the brushing experience and helps to improve brushing habits. Features include various brushing modes designed to cater to sensitive teeth, whitening benefits, and gum-massaging functions. The toothbrush also has sensors that apply pressure to teeth and gums when brushing.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The awareness of oral hygiene is one of the main drivers for the electric toothbrush market. In addition to this, rising disposable income in developing countries has led to increased use of electric toothbrushes.

The high cost of these brushes prevents the market from growing.

The rise in oral hygiene awareness among the young generation and the continued innovation of electric toothbrushes, such as the development of connected electric toothbrushes, are forecast to drive the growth of the electric toothbrush market.

The rise in government initiatives for the adoption and acceptance of electric toothbrushes in the global market is forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the growth and development of the global electric toothbrush market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic situation contributed to the growth of the electric toothbrush market. As the Covid-19 pandemic spread, people became more concerned about their health and hygiene. There was an increase in consumer demand for personal care and hygiene products. A survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce indicates that personal care and health care store sales increased by 6.9% in May 2020 in comparison with June 2019. Different personal care items were in high demand even before the lockdown in many countries. A major factor behind the growth of the global market was the ability to prevent COVID-19 infection. Despite this, the global market experienced a significant decline due to the lockdowns and shutdowns across the globe.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC487

Regional Insights

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific electric toothbrush market is forecast to grow at a rapid rate. Due to their improved cleaning powers, electric toothbrushes have become increasingly popular. Additionally, a rise in disposable income and an increasing prevalence of dental caries in this region are driving the market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global electric toothbrush market are:

Colgate Palmolive

Panasonic

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter and Gamble Co.

Water Pik, Incorporated

Mornwell

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Limited

SONIC Chic

JSB Healthcare

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global electric toothbrush market segmentation focuses on Bristle, Head Movement, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Bristle

Soft

Nanometer

Segmentation based on Head Movement

Rotation/Oscillation

Sonic/Side-by-side

Segmentation based on End-User

Children

Adult

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC487

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

•The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

•The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

•Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

•How are the key players in the market assessed?

•This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

•The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

•The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

•The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

•A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC487

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/