Hand Hygiene Market 2021 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2030

Hand Hygiene Market to Witness Substantial Surge on account of Pandemic

The Hand Hygiene Market is expected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2027 from USD 2.17 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.6 % during the projected period.

Rising health concerns and the mounting popularity of the hand wash and sanitizer products are expected to boost the overall hand hygiene market over the forecast period. An increasing number of extremely infectious diseases such as Ebola,

H1N1 as well as COVID-19 and many others have caused in generating awareness regarding benefits of health hygiene aspects. The eruption of a global pandemic COVID-19 has led to significant demand for hand hygiene products. More and more players are now interested in entering this market due to tremendous opportunities assuring ROI. The manufacturers promote awareness by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities, and various health-associated movements to ensure alertness among people about the essentials of proper handwashing practices. Innovative packaging and distribution networks of liquid hand wash and hand sanitizer have given a much-needed boost to the market.

Hand hygiene products include hand sanitizers, soaps, hand washes, and many more. Hand wash and hand sanitizers are more pertinent in the market due to their ease of use, convenient availability and effectiveness in killing harmful bacteria. Liquid hand wash is a mix of fragrance, water, triclosan, detergent, and moisturizers, which serve as a germ guard and keep away from infections. In contrast, hand sanitizers contain a high amount of alcohol, which kills 99% germs after rubbing it on hands. The consumers habitually use the liquid hand wash after eating or before eating, preparing food, using the toilet, touching infected things, etc. in their daily lives. The new variations, including herbal ones, are being introduced by the manufacturers to penetrate the market.

The request for hand hygiene products is growing due to the rising health consciousness amid customers. Producers of hand hygiene products are ramping up their production volumes to meet the increased demand across the world while many distillers and brewers across the sphere are venturing into the production of hand cleanliness products to meet the exponential market demand.

“The Hand Sanitizer plays a major role in the Global Hand Hygiene Market.”

The Global Hand hygiene Market is segmented into Soaps, Hand Wash, Hand Sanitizers, Lotion & Creams, and others based on Product Type. The Hand Sanitizer segment is anticipated to record the strongest growth during the projected period due to easy availability, easy-to-carry smaller size and soap-like functioning and effectiveness in killing harmful bacteria of hand sanitizers.

“Commercial segment dominates in the Global Hand Hygiene Market.”

The Global Hand Hygiene Market is divided into two parts- The residential segment and Commercial segment based on End-user. The commercial segment is subdivided into Hospitals & Health Centers, Educational Institutions, Hotels & Restaurants, Corporate Offices Others (Commercial Areas such as recreational areas, Malls, etc.), Industrial. The Commercial segment comprising hotels, hospitals and others is expected to witness the most substantial growth during the projected period. Other commercial entities such as educational institutions, corporate offices, shopping complexes etc. are anticipated to increase the use of hand hygiene products as a preventive measure. Overall, significant demand will be raised from this segment during the projected period.

“The key drivers of the market are awareness about hand hygiene and the influence of social media.”

Hand hygiene has gained prominence because of the prevalence of COVID-19 and other diseases. It has become the most vital component of personal care, creating a lucrative market for sanitizers and handwash. Moreover, governments and multiple health organizations endorse the practice of maintaining hand-hygiene with the use of hand-care products to avoid health issues amid the population. For instance, the WHO and FDA have taken initiatives to spread awareness about hand hygiene and the risks of not upholding the hygiene.

The lockdown has widened and deepened the reach of social media, which is increasingly being deployed to spread awareness about health and hygiene and endorse the products by healthcare products companies. The giant companies such as Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Hindustan Lever Ltd have launched hand hygiene awareness campaigns on social media while promoting their products.

“Europe is the dominant region in the market.”

Europe has dominated the global hand hygiene products market with its largest share due to growing consciousness about health and prevalence of pandemic. It is expected to register substantial growth at modest CAGR during the forthcoming period. The leading manufacturers of health and cleanliness products such as Smith & Nephew plc, Unilever Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and many more in Europe have collaborated with WHO and undertaken initiatives for increasing mindfulness concerning the health by running campaigns and promoting the use of hand-hygiene products. The Asia-Pacific market is comparatively new lagging behind North America and Europe, but it has tremendous growth potential and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forthcoming period. The market growth will be induced by increased awareness & use of the products among the population of large developing economies such as China, India & others and robust favorable initiatives by government and private players.

Global Hand Hygiene Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading companies in this market are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem, Inc., Best Sanitizers, Inc., Kutol and others.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Hand Hygiene Market size & forecast. The report provides insights about the state-of-the-art technology of Global Hand Hygiene Market and industry, which help decision-makers to make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers, challenges, and competitive scenario of the market.

