Taiwan launches website to aid Ukrainian refugees

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to assist Ukrainian refugees fleeing the ongoing war in their nation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (March 2) announced it has set up a special account through the Relieve Disaster Foundation, with the latter launching an online platform Thursday (March 3) that accepts credit cards.

The ministry filed an application for the special account with the Ministry of Health and Welfare Wednesday and received approval that same day. The special account accepts ATM and bank transfers from members of the public.

On Thursday, the Relieve Disaster Foundation launched a page on its website that will accept credit card payments for up to one month. MOFA called on the people of Taiwan to donate through this account to provide aid for Ukrainians in their hour of need.

Those wishing to make a donation to MOFA's special disaster relief fund for Ukrainian refugees via credit card can visit the Stand for freedom: Ukrainian refugee aid program website. Thus far, 1,963 people have donated over NT$8 million (US$285,000).

To send a donation by ATM or bank transfer, the payment information is listed below:

Account name: Relieve Disaster Foundation (財團法人賑災基金會)

Bank name: Land Bank of Taiwan (005) (土地銀行 長春分行)

Account number: 102-005-124-619



