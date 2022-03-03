Taiwan’s Foxconn delivers first electric bus to Kaohsiung

Foxtron Model T electric bus in front of Kaohsiung City Government building on Thursday, March 3. Foxtron Model T electric bus in front of Kaohsiung City Government building on Thursday, March 3. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group delivered its first Model T electric bus to Kaohsiung City Thursday (March 3), with regular services scheduled to start on March 16.

The Model T bus, produced by Foxconn venture Foxtron Inc., is one of several electric vehicle (EV) projects launched by the world’s largest contract manufacturer of iPhones. It has concluded EV agreements with partners ranging from Lordstown Motors Corporation and Fisker Inc. in the United States to Thailand’s state-owned oil company PTT Public Co.

At the official handover ceremony for the bus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) expressed hope that the southern harbor town could become the world’s most important manufacturing base for smart buses, CNA reported. The campaign should encourage even more businesses to invest in the city, according to Chen.

Beginning March 16, the bus will serve a 14-kilometer route between the Zuoying High Speed Rail Station and E Sky Mall from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., officials said.