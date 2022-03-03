Didi reenters Russian market after backlash from nationalist Chinese netizens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese ride-hailing app Didi has reversed an earlier decision to exit Russia after that country invaded Ukraine last month.

The company announced on Feb. 21 that it would cease operations in the Russian market starting March 4, per a Quartz report. Within hours of the announcement, though, a backlash began on Chinese social media.

Criticism was leveled at the company by nationalistic netizens, led by social media influencers like Sima Nan (司馬男), whose Weibo account has 2.8 million followers.

Sima Nan, whose posts in recent days have mainly centered on the war in Ukraine, wrote on Saturday (Feb. 26): “Didi acted so fast that it is ahead of the U.S. sanctions against Russia.” Within hours of his criticism, Didi released an update on its own Weibo account announcing that it will remain in Russia after all.

Sima Nan has been an active critic of Chinese companies he suspects do not follow the national interest. In December, he led a social media campaign against Lenovo, accusing the computer company of threatening national security by underselling state assets.