Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Intel, TSMC, and Samsung start chip stacking consortium

New standard will spur collaboration on 'chiplets'

  124
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/03 16:39
Semiconductors on a circuit board.

Semiconductors on a circuit board. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is joining with Intel and Samsung to define new industry standards for the next frontier in semiconductors: advanced chip-packaging technologies.

The world’s three largest chipmaking heavyweights revealed on Thursday (March 3) they will form a new consortium along with Qualcomm, Arm, Meta, Microsoft, and several other industry players, per a Nikkei report. The aim is to set standards for packaging and stacking, the final steps in the chipmaking process.

The development reflects the growing importance of chip packaging as chipmakers strive to gain the upper hand in the competitive industry. There are limits to the number of transistors that can be fit on a chip, so firms are now trying to optimize their products’ performance by packing and stacking chips in various combinations instead.

These chip combinations, or "chiplets," require a new packaging standard, which the consortium plans to name the "Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe)." This will aid collaboration across the packaging and stacking ecosystem.
TSMC
chiplets
consortium
semiconductor industry
industry group

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese media leak details of TSMC’s upcoming fab
Japanese media leak details of TSMC’s upcoming fab
2022/03/01 19:59
Taiwan to impose sanctions on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Taiwan to impose sanctions on Russia for Ukraine invasion
2022/02/25 11:05
Intel to tap Taiwan’s TSMC for its next-gen CPUs
Intel to tap Taiwan’s TSMC for its next-gen CPUs
2022/02/21 16:58
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Taiwan
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Taiwan
2022/02/21 12:06
German, Japanese chip material suppliers continue to expand in Taiwan
German, Japanese chip material suppliers continue to expand in Taiwan
2022/02/21 10:27

Updated : 2022-03-03 17:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
"