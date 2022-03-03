Alexa
Taipei promises to help Warsaw with aid for Ukrainian refugees

Taiwanese capital has received list of requested goods from Polish sister city

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/03 16:31
People fleeing the conflict in Ukraine arriving at the Polish border. 

People fleeing the conflict in Ukraine arriving at the Polish border.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City will provide aid to its sister city Warsaw to help the Polish capital cope with an influx of refugees from Ukraine, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Thursday (March 3).

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, an estimated 500,000 people have crossed the border to seek refuge in neighboring Poland, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

As a result, the Taipei City Government asked Warsaw if it needed any assistance, and the Polish capital replied with a list of requests, Ko said. Officials are working their way through the list to prepare a response, CNA reported.

Ko told reporters he is asking Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and an international alliance of city governments to mediate and facilitate the transfer of goods. As for the manner of aid, the mayor said he would respect Warsaw's requests and also allow Taipei residents to make donations.

Taiwan’s central government has set up a Relieve Disaster Foundation account where people can donate funds to benefit victims of the invasion.
