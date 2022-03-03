Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rowell carries California Baptist over Chicago St. 62-53

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 13:29
Rowell carries California Baptist over Chicago St. 62-53

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Rowell had 15 points as California Baptist defeated Chicago State 62-53 on Wednesday night.

Tre Armstrong had 12 points and six rebounds for California Baptist (16-14, 6-11 Western Athletic Conference). Taran Armstrong added 11 points and eight assists. Daniel Akin had eight rebounds.

Brandon Betson scored a season-high 24 points for the Cougars (7-23, 3-14). Jahsean Corbett added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Lancers evened the season series against the Cougars. Chicago State defeated California Baptist 58-56 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-03 17:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
"