Davidson sends Tennessee Tech past Austin Peay 78-51

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 13:33
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson tossed in 20 points and Tennessee Tech breezed to a 78-51 victory over Austin Peay in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Shandon Goldman had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-20). John Pettway added 13 points and six rebounds. Kenny White Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Elton Walker had 16 points for the Governors (12-17). Cameron Copeland added 10 points and nine rebounds. Alec Woodard had six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-03 17:33 GMT+08:00

"