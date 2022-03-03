Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to begin mass production of 18 types of weapons, military equipment this year

Production of Hsiung Sheng, Wan Chien missiles could be completed ahead of schedule

  533
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/03 16:08
Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missile. (NCSIST photo)

Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missile. (NCSIST photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan has passed a budget to enhance sea and air power, with 18 types of weapons and military equipment to enter mass production beginning this year.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said that production of these items will last until 2026. However, some weapons, including unmanned attack platforms, Hsiung Sheng surface-to-surface missiles, and Wan Chien air to ground missiles, can be completed ahead of schedule between 2024 and 2025, the Liberty Times reported.

The Hsiung Sheng missile in particular has garnered a lot of public attention. It is essentially an extended-range variant of the Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missile, with an estimated range of 1,000-1,200 kilometers that would allow it to reach far beyond China’s coastline, according to the MND.

It is expected that at least 100 Hsiung Sheng missiles will be produced. The first batch of Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missiles was completed in 2008, and the total number has reached 245 so far, per the Liberty Times.
Taiwan
MND
Hsiung Sheng missile
Wan Chien missile
Hsiung Feng IIE missile

RELATED ARTICLES

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Taiwan
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Taiwan
2022/03/03 06:56
Making sense of China's social media and the war in Ukraine
Making sense of China's social media and the war in Ukraine
2022/03/02 18:12
Taiwan public can now donate to Ukrainian refugee fund
Taiwan public can now donate to Ukrainian refugee fund
2022/03/02 17:52
New 1990 hotline launched for foreigners in Taiwan
New 1990 hotline launched for foreigners in Taiwan
2022/03/02 17:04
Europe 'grateful' to see Taiwan oppose war in region: European Commission VP
Europe 'grateful' to see Taiwan oppose war in region: European Commission VP
2022/03/02 16:50

Updated : 2022-03-03 17:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
"