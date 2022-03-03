Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

NCKU tops Taiwanese universities’ performance growth ranking for 2022

Cheers Magazine announces top 20 schools ranked by 126 Taiwanese university presidents

  261
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/03/03 17:58
Cheers Magazine announces schools named in the “2022 University Performance Growth Top 20 Excellence Award.”

Cheers Magazine announces schools named in the “2022 University Performance Growth Top 20 Excellence Award.” (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) ranked first in Cheers Magazines’ “2022 University Performance Growth Top 20 Excellence Award” for building solid connections between academia and industry as well as for its sustainability strategies.

This is the first time NCKU has ranked first in the award's eight years, according to Cheers Magazine. The newly merged National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) ranked second, while National Taiwan University (NTU) ranked third. National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) ranked first each year from 2017 to 2021.

Major reasons contributing to NCKU, NYCU, and NTU’s rankings include programs designed around innovative technology such as artificial intelligence, engineering, biotechnology, and communication; abundant or growing research and development capacities; and efforts to implement social responsibility and sustainable development principles. NCKU was able to top the list due to its innovative courses that integrate industrial application, close connections with the government and industry, and a robust alumni network that actively gives back.

When asked how the university was able to match its policies and programs to the government’s “Grand South Plan,” which aims to boost south Taiwan’s economic and industrial development, NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) said it was both “a coincidence and an inevitability.”

According to Su, the university had already been an important base for talents to gather to create industrial momentum. “Rather than responding to the Grand South Plan, NCKU has actually always viewed Taiwan and its position in the world from a southern Taiwan perspective.”

NCKU tops Taiwanese universities’ performance growth ranking for 2022
NCKU President Su Huey-jen (left) accepts Excellence Award from Cheers Magazine publisher Yin Yun-peng. (Taiwan News photo)

As a university that strives to have a global outlook, one of the most important issues NCKU had to address was whether it would be able to connect with the rest of the world, Su added. Therefore, the school ensures that its programs are in tune with global trends — and currently, two of the most prominent subjects are sustainability and social responsibility.

“With this as a starting point, we built our programs, spanning general education, regular education, professional education, and social connections and industrial influence,” Su said. “These core values become the basis of our programs, are executed through courses, and lead to connections with the world. This way, students are able to learn and grow while the university is able to contribute its energy to the world.”

Cheers Magazine has also conducted research on future trends for university-level education. It has concluded that in the post-pandemic era, digital learning and interdisciplinary studies will become major focuses, and universities will also have to demonstrate strong departmental styles, an emphasis on academia-industry connections, and a global vision to attract students.

Players in the field of higher education will also see new forms of competition, such as online programs that offer degrees and private business certificate programs. Meanwhile, businesses have begun to see the importance of lifelong learning, wrote the magazine, which found that 82% of human resource executives from Taiwan’s top 2,000 businesses believe employees should take “upskilling” or “reskilling” courses each year.
National Cheng Kung University
NCKU
Cheers Magazine
National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
NYCU
National Taiwan University
NTU
sustainability
Grand South Plan
education
higher education

RELATED ARTICLES

Octogenarian driver flips van on roundabout outside Taipei's Presidential Office
Octogenarian driver flips van on roundabout outside Taipei's Presidential Office
2022/03/01 14:42
Taiwan’s MediaTek to recruit 2,000 new employees
Taiwan’s MediaTek to recruit 2,000 new employees
2022/02/25 20:40
Taiwan No.1 to world's best: NCKU to expand ship testing tank
Taiwan No.1 to world's best: NCKU to expand ship testing tank
2022/02/25 18:36
‘Do better together’: Taiwan Cement combines green energy with regional development
‘Do better together’: Taiwan Cement combines green energy with regional development
2022/02/25 16:58
Largest sperm whale skeleton in Taiwan on show at NCKU’s new marine education center
Largest sperm whale skeleton in Taiwan on show at NCKU’s new marine education center
2022/02/21 15:56

Updated : 2022-03-03 19:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
"