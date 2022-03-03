Taiwan reports 5 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced five local COVID cases on Thursday (March 3).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 66 imported cases.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include three males and two females ranging in age from under 10 to their 50s. One was in New Taipei City, two in Taoyuan City, and two in Changhua County.

Imported cases

The 66 imported cases include 33 males, 32 females, and one case under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Of these, 28 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 38 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 25 and March 2 from Vietnam (11 cases), the Philippines, U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Cambodia, Myanmar, the U.K., Latvia, Japan, South Africa, France, and the United Arab Emirates. The country of origin of 20 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,375,953 COVID tests, with 6,354,993 coming back negative. Of the 20,653 confirmed cases, 5,153 were imported, 15,446 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 are still under investigation. To date, 853 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 14 other deaths were imported cases.