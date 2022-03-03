Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

George Washington beats Duquesne 98-93 in 3OT

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 11:35
George Washington beats Duquesne 98-93 in 3OT

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Joe Bamisile had a career-high 30 points and Jackie Johnson III scored a season-high 30 to send George Washington to a 98-93 triple-overtime victory over Duquesne on Wednesday night.

James Bishop had 23 points for the Colonials (12-16, 8-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Bamisile sank two free throws with 10 second left to force the first OT tied at 59. Davis Larson sank a 3-pointer for the Dukes with 5 seconds left to send it to a second OT tied at 71. Brendan Adams hit two free throws with 15 seconds for the Colonials to force a third OT tied at 81.

Amir Spears scored a season-high 25 points and had six assists for the Dukes (6-22, 1-15). Tyson Acuff added 15 points. Davis Larson had nine rebounds.

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. George Washington defeated Duquesne 73-52 on Feb. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-03 17:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
"