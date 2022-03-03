Jimerson, Sheppard lift Saint Louis past Rhode Island 80-74

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 22 points as Saint Louis defeated Rhode Island 80-74 on Wednesday night. Fred Thatch Jr. added 21 points for the Billikens. Thatch Jr. also had 13 rebounds.

Jordan Nesbitt had 11 points for Saint Louis (20-10, 11-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Yuri Collins added 10 points, nine assists and five steals.

Jeremy Sheppard had 16 points for the Rams (14-14, 5-11). Makhi Mitchell added 13 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Makhel Mitchell had 10 points.

