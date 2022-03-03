Alexa
Louisiana Tech defeats Old Dominion 67-54

By Associated Press
2022/03/03 10:46
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 19 points, Amorie Archibald added 18 points and seven rebounds and Louisiana Tech defeated Old Dominion 67-54 on Wednesday night.

Keaston Willis had 12 points for the Bulldogs (21-8, 12-5 Conference USA). Kenneth Lofton Jr. added nine rebounds and six assists.

Austin Trice had 18 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Monarchs (12-18, 7-10). C.J. Keyser added 11 points and Jaylin Hunter scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-03 17:25 GMT+08:00

"