Coburn scores 20 to lead St. John's past Xavier 81-66

NEW YORK (AP) — Tareq Coburn had a season-high 20 points as St. John's defeated Xavier 81-66 on Wednesday night.

Coburn shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc and added three blocks.

Julian Champagnie had 19 points and eight rebounds for St. John's (16-13, 8-10 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Aaron Wheeler had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Colby Jones had 13 points for the Musketeers (17-12, 7-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Jack Nunge added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Johnson had 11 points.

